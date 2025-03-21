TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $31.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $378.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.06. The company has a market cap of $374.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.