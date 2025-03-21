55,100 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 55,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 870.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,321 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,985 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $172,608,000 after buying an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average is $287.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

