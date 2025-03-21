OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 554.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $19,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $5,684,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.00.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

