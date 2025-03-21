Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $60.13

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

