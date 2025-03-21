Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.93 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

