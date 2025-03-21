iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.72 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.