SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $340.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

