Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $808,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

