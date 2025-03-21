Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Purchases 766 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

GE Vernova stock opened at $336.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.52. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

