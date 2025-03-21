8,278 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

