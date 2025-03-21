Scotiabank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

CS opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.10, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.19.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

