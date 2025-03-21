Wayfinding Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

