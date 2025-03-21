HC Wainwright Predicts Galiano Gold FY2026 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.88 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.