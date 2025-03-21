Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RRGB FY2027 Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRGB. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. CL King upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $50,340.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,435.30. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,630 shares of company stock valued at $131,136. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

