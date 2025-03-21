Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Energy FY2026 Earnings

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for U.S. Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USEG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.41 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

