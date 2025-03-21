McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 4.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $307.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

