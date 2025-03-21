MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $280.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $199.72 and a fifty-two week high of $281.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

