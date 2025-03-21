Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases 40 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $280.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $199.72 and a twelve month high of $281.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

