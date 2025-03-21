1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 547 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.09 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.90%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.