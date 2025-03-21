FY2025 EPS Estimates for OmniAb Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for OmniAb in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OABI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OABI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.14. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other OmniAb news, Director John L. Higgins bought 125,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $295,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,784.45. This trade represents a 4.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 41,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,749,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,830.36. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,260 shares of company stock valued at $376,601. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

