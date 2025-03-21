Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 6,300 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$18,900.00.
Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$94,303.44.
- On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$71,677.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$74,018.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$60,536.00.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$204,156.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total value of C$54,912.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$30,846.00.
Geodrill Price Performance
Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
