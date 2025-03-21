Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Purchases A$30,810.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Payn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.27 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of A$30,810.00 ($19,377.36).

Patricia Payn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Patricia Payn acquired 2,500 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.19 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,975.00 ($17,594.34).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Featured Stories

