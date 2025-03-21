Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Purchases A$30,810.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Payn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.27 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of A$30,810.00 ($19,377.36).
Patricia Payn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Patricia Payn acquired 2,500 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.19 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,975.00 ($17,594.34).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.