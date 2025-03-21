Insider Buying: Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

Abcourt Mines stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.