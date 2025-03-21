CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 37,656 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 37,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $22,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 995,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,117. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

CTMX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

