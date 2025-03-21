Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 2,589 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

