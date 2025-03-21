MRP Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

