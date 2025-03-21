1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

