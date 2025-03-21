1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

