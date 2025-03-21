MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

