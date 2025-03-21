Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

