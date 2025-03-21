MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,156,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.27.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $562.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $387.12 and a one year high of $672.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $610.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

