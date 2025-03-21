Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,145 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

