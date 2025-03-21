OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,370 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $368.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.45. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

