Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases Shares of 1,852 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $144.77 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

