Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $370,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $81,405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

LULU stock opened at $324.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

