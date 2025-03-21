Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

