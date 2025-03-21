Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE CIM opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

