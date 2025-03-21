Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 211.1% increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.