Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLEW opened at $52.80 on Friday. Fleetwood Bank has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53.
About Fleetwood Bank
