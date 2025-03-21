2,265 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $340.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $531.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.