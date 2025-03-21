Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,991 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $62.49 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

