Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$275.25.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$211.92 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$292.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$221.03.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

