Scotiabank Has Bullish Forecast for Exelon FY2025 Earnings

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.59 on Friday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,827 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 431.3% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.