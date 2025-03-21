Q3 EPS Forecast for Boyd Group Services Lowered by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Desjardins cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$275.25.

TSE:BYD opened at C$211.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$233.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$292.81.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

