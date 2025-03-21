Ascendiant Capital Markets Predicts HSCS Q4 Earnings

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst L. Ward now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.57). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heart Test Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is ($10.01) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Heart Test Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($9.78) EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
HSCS stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.04).
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
