FY2025 EPS Estimates for Black Hills Decreased by Scotiabank

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Black Hills in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Hills’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Black Hills’ FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 720,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Black Hills by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 326,959 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.