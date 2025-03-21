FY2025 EPS Estimates for Black Hills Decreased by Scotiabank

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Black Hills in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Hills’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Black Hills’ FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.
Black Hills Stock Performance
Shares of BKH stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.
Institutional Trading of Black Hills
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 720,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Black Hills by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 326,959 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Hills Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
