Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Ovintiv Q2 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Ovintiv Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$49.74 and a 52-week high of C$76.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Ovintiv Cuts Dividend
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
