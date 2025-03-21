Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Sold by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.