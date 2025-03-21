SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Increased by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $66.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

