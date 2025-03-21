Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 782.86% and a negative return on equity of 104.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony G. Quinn purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 299,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,307.42. This trade represents a 39.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Featured Stories

