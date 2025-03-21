Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 138,473 Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 138,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF makes up 2.8% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Separately, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

DEUS opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

